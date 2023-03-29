×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

EP’s Cannon fires furious broadside at SA Rugby

Premium
29 March 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon has accused SA Rugby of conniving behind his union’s back and diverting vital funds away from the Eastern Cape on the opening day of his sensational disciplinary hearing, which is being held behind locked doors in Gqeberha.

EP’s acting deputy president, George Malgas, a lawyer who is representing Cannon, said the opening day of the hearing started at 9am and went on until about 5.30pm on Sunday at the Oasim Building in Central...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read