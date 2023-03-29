×

News

Chinese national tells of Nelson Mandela Bay kidnap terror

Businesswoman scales high wall with hands bound and flees captors after 24-hour ordeal

Premium
29 March 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Dragged from her family business by armed gunmen in broad daylight, stuffed into a car and blindfolded, and then held in a cold, dark room for more than 24 hours, a Gqeberha woman listened as her kidnappers made impossible demands for her release.

She knew her family would never be able to afford the R20m they were demanding...

