Bhisho to wield pro-growth fund to forge partnerships with business
To spur growth and create jobs, the Eastern Cape government will use its newly established economic development fund to leverage partnerships with the private sector and assist businesses.
To kick-start the fund, the provincial government has budgeted R100m and appointed the Eastern Cape Development Corporation as the implementing agent...
