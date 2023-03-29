×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bhisho to wield pro-growth fund to forge partnerships with business

29 March 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

To spur growth and create jobs, the Eastern Cape  government will use its newly established economic development fund to leverage partnerships with the private sector and assist businesses.

To kick-start the fund, the provincial government has budgeted R100m and appointed the Eastern Cape Development Corporation as the implementing agent...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read