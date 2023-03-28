Woman kidnapped in New Brighton found

A 40-year-old businesswoman from Gqeberha, who was abducted at gunpoint from her business premises in New Brighton on Sunday, was found on Monday evening and is back home with her family.
Members of the police's Flying Squad followed up on information that led them to Ezinyoka, in Missionvale, where the woman, a Chinese national, was found.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the kidnapping took place at about 2.30pm on Sunday when two armed suspects allegedly entered the shop, grabbed the victim at gunpoint, and took her outside where she was loaded into a brown VW Polo.
The car was found abandoned in Klaas Street, Zwide, hours later.
It is alleged that a ransom demand of R20m was made to the victim's family.
“According to the victim she was blindfolded and taken to a roofless deserted house in Mbeki Street, Ezinyoka. Her hands were tied with cable ties,” Mgolodela said.
However, on Monday evening she managed to untie herself and jumped over the wall and asked neighbours for help, leading to members of the Flying Squad finding her.
Mgolodela said the investigation is ongoing and no ransom was paid.
