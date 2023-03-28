×

Western Cape cops bust for 'keeping' abalone seized from suspects

28 March 2023
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
Six Western Cape police offers have been arrested on corruption charges. They allegedly failed to hand over boxes of abalone seized from suspects. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Six Western Cape police officers will be hauled before court for allegedly keeping boxes of abalone seized from suspects.  

The two sergeants and four constables, aged between 31 and 42, were arrested on Tuesday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Col André Traut said the “arrest of a seventh suspect is imminent”.

“Following a lengthy and thorough investigation by members attached to the provincial anti-corruption unit spanning six months, the team arrived at the Maitland flying squad early this morning and executed a warrant of arrest,” said Traut.

He said the officers are set to appear in court on Thursday on corruption charges.

“They are accused of corrupt activities where boxes of abalone were seized from suspects on a number of occasions without making any arrests or handing in the abalone as exhibits,” he said.

“They are also accused of harbouring a corrupt relationship with persons on the wrong side of the law by escorting drugs with a police vehicle.

“The investigation into the corrupt activities of the members is still under way and as the matter unfolds, more charges could be brought against the members, who are now suspended from the SAPS.”

TimesLIVE

