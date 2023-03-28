The Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in Gqeberha recovered two firearms, ammunition and drugs within hours of following up on information about illegal firearms in Missionvale and Swartkops.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the unit’s members executed a search warrant at a house in Nova Street, Missionvale, at about 8.35pm on Monday.
A suspect attempted to flee by jumping over a wall at the back of the property but was arrested.
A CZ 9mm pistol, one round of ammunition, a firearm magazine, cocaine and dagga were confiscated.
“The 29-year-old suspect was detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of drugs,” Janse van Rensburg said.
In the second incident, at about 12.15am on Tuesday, Anti-Gang Unit members searched a house in Old Grahamstown Road, Swartkops.
Nothing was found in the main house but the members searched a workshop on the property where they found a .22 Browning firearm with ammunition and a magazine, tik, Mandrax and dagga.
No arrests were made but an investigation is under way.
The suspect arrested in Missionvale will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Suspect arrested as Gqeberha Anti-Gang Unit seizes firearms, drugs
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
