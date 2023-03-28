×

Sheriff’s men strip popular Nelson Mandela Bay club of assets

By Kathryn Kimberley and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 28 March 2023

Stripping took place at popular Gqeberha men’s club Candy’s Revue Bar on Monday — but it was not the usual kind you would expect to see at a strip club.

Instead, unpaid debt which has ballooned to R600,000 resulted in the sheriff of the court paying the Walmer business and its owner an unwelcome visit...

