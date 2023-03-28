×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Rise in crime rattles Newton Park businesses, residents

Busy post office closed after expensive equipment stolen during break-in

Premium
28 March 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Concerns are mounting over safety in Newton Park with security firms, businesses and residents noting an increase in vagrants and criminal activity in recent months.

The Newton Park Post Office, usually a hive of activity, had to close its doors on Monday after a break-in at the weekend in which robbers made off with a vehicle licensing machine and computers...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read