Poet brings people and talent together
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 28 March 2023
Sprinkling love, peace, freedom and life through his poems, a Plettenberg Bay man will be hosting a poetry event on Friday where he will be celebrating his birthday and the launch of his new book.
Born in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape in 1993, Aviwe Mbangwa, also known as “WAS”, said he had decided to show off his talents and bring poetry alive in the Garden Route town by creating events that bring poets and people together...
Poet brings people and talent together
Sprinkling love, peace, freedom and life through his poems, a Plettenberg Bay man will be hosting a poetry event on Friday where he will be celebrating his birthday and the launch of his new book.
Born in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape in 1993, Aviwe Mbangwa, also known as “WAS”, said he had decided to show off his talents and bring poetry alive in the Garden Route town by creating events that bring poets and people together...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
Politics