Masiza couple to appoint new lawyer in fraud case

Fraud accused estate agent Nomsa “Tiny” Masiza and her attorney husband Phillip have until next month to appoint a new lawyer, the Gqeberha commercial crimes court heard on Monday.
Attorney Danie Gouws, who stood in for the pair during the brief proceedings, told the court they were in the process of appointing new representation.
According to Gouws, the couple were previously represented by advocate Jason Thysse, but he was now an acting magistrate in Humansdorp.
The Masizas are jointly accused of defrauding Bay businessman Greg Billings out of nearly R1m by allegedly participating in the fake sale of a house in Burt Drive.
It is alleged Masiza had posed as an estate agent selling the Burt Drive property to Billings, and requested Billings to transfer an amount of R950,000 to the trust account of her husband.
According to the state, bank statements showed after the money was deposited, Phillip had used the funds for his personal use.
Billings never took ownership of the property.
The Masizas are both out on bail.
The matter was postponed to April 21.
