Unemployed Joburg woman who only plays Lotto occasionally bags R75m
Reporter
Image: 123RF/william87
An unemployed Johannesburg woman has won the biggest PowerBall jackpot of the year, bagging R75m in the March 17 draw.
According to Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery, the winner said she is an occasional player and only plays when she can afford to.
This time luck was on her side. She said she picked her numbers with her husband.
“When I checked the results at home and I realised that I had won, I became very excited. I was always hopeful that I would one day win the jackpot,” she said.
The woman bought her ticket at Spar Kingfisher.
Before going to Ithuba's office to claim her winnings, the woman kept her ticket safely in her bag.
“Now that I have won the PowerBall jackpot, I am looking forward to living comfortably. I am going to buy a house and invest in my children's education,” she said.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.
“The exciting times continue for us at Ithuba with the new PowerBall multimillionaire winning the highest jackpot of 2023 so far,” she said.
“We congratulate the latest winner and look forward to sharing this experience with future winners. Who's next?”
