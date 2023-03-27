×

Nelson Mandela Bay motor plant fails to find traction

Vehicles not being produced but hope that this will change soon

By Andisa Bonani - 27 March 2023

Touted as a game-changing investment that would see 50,000 vehicles built a year in 2023, no vehicles are being manufactured at the Beijing Auto Industrial Corporation (BAIC) plant in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Beset with several delays over the years, the R11bn plant has failed to meet its own targets, with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) saying the Covid-19 pandemic had been a big factor...

