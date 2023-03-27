Nelson Mandela Bay motor plant fails to find traction
Vehicles not being produced but hope that this will change soon
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 27 March 2023
Touted as a game-changing investment that would see 50,000 vehicles built a year in 2023, no vehicles are being manufactured at the Beijing Auto Industrial Corporation (BAIC) plant in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Beset with several delays over the years, the R11bn plant has failed to meet its own targets, with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) saying the Covid-19 pandemic had been a big factor...
Nelson Mandela Bay motor plant fails to find traction
Vehicles not being produced but hope that this will change soon
Touted as a game-changing investment that would see 50,000 vehicles built a year in 2023, no vehicles are being manufactured at the Beijing Auto Industrial Corporation (BAIC) plant in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Beset with several delays over the years, the R11bn plant has failed to meet its own targets, with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) saying the Covid-19 pandemic had been a big factor...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
Politics