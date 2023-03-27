Mvuleni Mapu to stand trial in August
By Devon Koen - 27 March 2023
The trial of suspended metro housing boss and fraud accused Mvuleni Mapu will continue in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court later this year when the state will present its case.
Mapu and Gqeberha businesswoman Bulelwa Mkawakwi Ntanga face charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R900,000 bribe allegedly paid to Mapu in connection with a R12m housing tender for a Wells Estate project awarded to Ntanga’s company, Jeke and Qadi Trading CC, in 2014. ..
