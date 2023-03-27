×

News

Kidnapped ex-Kingswood pupil found unharmed

By Sikho Ntshobane - 27 March 2023
Hilton Wicks, 24, a Nqanqarhu businessman, who was kidnapped on Friday, has been found unharmed.
Image: FACEBOOK

A 24-year-old Nqanqarhu businessman, who was kidnapped on Friday, has been found unharmed.

Hilton Wicks, a former headboy at Kingswood College, was reportedly abducted near his home. His family owns a number of businesses in Ugie and Nqanqarhu under the KwaWicks group including a Spar, Build It and fuel station. The Dispatch reported that he was believed to have been abducted by three men wearing reflector jackets not too far from his home.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed Wicks had been found unharmed during the early hours on Monday morning.

“Wicks has been dropped at Kei Bridge during the early hours of the day. Other finer details cannot be conveyed at this stage. The kidnapping team is busy with the finalisation of the matter,” he said.

DispatchLIVE

