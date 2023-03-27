Boy do we have news for you!
Being a member of the HeraldLIVE community is about to become a lot more engaging as we bring you our new myHerald App.
Here, you will be able to find your news and your community in one place, and it couldn’t be easier.
Download the App, sign up, choose the communities that reflect your interests, and start having conversations with link-minded people. But that is not all, you will still have access to all our news, podcasts and videos in one place.
So, what makes myHerald App different?
Apart from some of the usual news elements, you will be able to tailor make the App to suit your interests, joining communities that reflect what you like, making it appsolutely yours.
We are kicking off with the following communities:
You will be able to join our crime and traffic alerts community, where you will be able to get all your traffic information to plan your routes and also get the latest on any crime-related matters that is of interest to you.
Join the Metro Matters community and you report any service delivery complaints that have not been attended to by the city, along with your reference number as proof, and our team of crusaders will tackle that problem on your behalf
Our Motoring community is for all the petrol heads out there who want to talk and post photos and videos about the hottest rides.
Our The Herald Cycle Tour Club is for all our cyclists out there. Post your photos, plan your routes and get other cyclists to join you!
And join our Marketplace to get the scoop on the best daily deals available to ensure you get more bang for your buck.
WIN!
Download the myHerald App and stand a chance to WIN your share of R65,000. You can do this by clicking on the Talk to Us channel and type in the word: #myHeraldLaunch
Join myHerald community on new App
Boy do we have news for you!
Being a member of the HeraldLIVE community is about to become a lot more engaging as we bring you our new myHerald App.
Here, you will be able to find your news and your community in one place, and it couldn’t be easier.
Download the App, sign up, choose the communities that reflect your interests, and start having conversations with link-minded people. But that is not all, you will still have access to all our news, podcasts and videos in one place.
So, what makes myHerald App different?
Apart from some of the usual news elements, you will be able to tailor make the App to suit your interests, joining communities that reflect what you like, making it appsolutely yours.
We are kicking off with the following communities:
You will be able to join our crime and traffic alerts community, where you will be able to get all your traffic information to plan your routes and also get the latest on any crime-related matters that is of interest to you.
Join the Metro Matters community and you report any service delivery complaints that have not been attended to by the city, along with your reference number as proof, and our team of crusaders will tackle that problem on your behalf
Our Motoring community is for all the petrol heads out there who want to talk and post photos and videos about the hottest rides.
Our The Herald Cycle Tour Club is for all our cyclists out there. Post your photos, plan your routes and get other cyclists to join you!
And join our Marketplace to get the scoop on the best daily deals available to ensure you get more bang for your buck.
WIN!
Download the myHerald App and stand a chance to WIN your share of R65,000. You can do this by clicking on the Talk to Us channel and type in the word: #myHeraldLaunch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
Politics