Historic Phoenix Hotel to go under the hammer
Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 27 March 2023
After nearly two years on the open market, the iconic Phoenix Hotel in Chapel Street will be going under the hammer in just over a month.
If sold, it would bring to an end the 58-year ownership by Warwick Ofsowitz who made the hotel one of Gqeberha’s most iconic establishments, bringing the who’s who in town together during the 1970s and ’80s at the popular Stage Door pub...
Historic Phoenix Hotel to go under the hammer
After nearly two years on the open market, the iconic Phoenix Hotel in Chapel Street will be going under the hammer in just over a month.
If sold, it would bring to an end the 58-year ownership by Warwick Ofsowitz who made the hotel one of Gqeberha’s most iconic establishments, bringing the who’s who in town together during the 1970s and ’80s at the popular Stage Door pub...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
Politics