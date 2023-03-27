The EFF said Bester's escape and the confirmation of his death by correctional services without having conducted the necessary DNA tests was testament to the incompetence of the correctional services system.
'Heads must roll': Maimane and EFF weigh in on Thabo Bester's confirmed escape
Build One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester's escape from a maximum-security prison, saying heads must roll.
Correctional services confirmed Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre after it was believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabako Nxumalo said an investigation into the incident concluded that Bester had escaped from custody on May 3 2022.
“We need a new minister of police immediately. Thabo Bester held live-streams from prison, faked his death, was living large in Sandton and the government is now asking the public to help them catch him. They showed us drones on Monday. Use that technology to catch this murderer,” said Maimane.
He said justice minister Ronald Lamola and police minister Bheki Cele need to hold a press briefing on how they will protect the public.
“Heads must roll, we are not safe! Who else is out?
“The killers of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA) are still on the loose. The killers of Cloete Murray and Thomas Murray are still on the loose. Thabo Bester is on the loose, a convicted rapist and murderer. We are living in a Nkabi nation under this administration,” Maimane said.
