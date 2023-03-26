×

Two sentenced for 2018 Humansdorp murder

By Devon Koen - 26 March 2023
Almost five years after Joey Williams was murdered in Humansdorp, two people have been convicted and sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

Almost five years after Joey Williams was murdered in Humansdorp, two people have been convicted and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment.

Last week, the Humansdorp Regional Court found Vivian Hendricks, 32, and Keanan Stefaans, 27, guilty of Williams’ July 15 2018 murder.

Williams, 45, was found dead with multiple stabs wounds at the Old Caravan Park in Humansdorp.

Two days later, three suspects were arrested in the vicinity and charged with murder.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said one suspect was released.

On Wednesday, Hendricks and Stefaans were convicted and sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

The motive for the murder was believed to be robbery, Naidu said.

Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Major-General Zolani Xawuka commended the investigating team for ensuring a lengthy sentence against both accused.

HeraldLIVE

