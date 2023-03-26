Almost five years after Joey Williams was murdered in Humansdorp, two people have been convicted and sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.
Last week, the Humansdorp Regional Court found Vivian Hendricks, 32, and Keanan Stefaans, 27, guilty of Williams’ July 15 2018 murder.
Williams, 45, was found dead with multiple stabs wounds at the Old Caravan Park in Humansdorp.
Two days later, three suspects were arrested in the vicinity and charged with murder.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said one suspect was released.
On Wednesday, Hendricks and Stefaans were convicted and sentenced to 20 years behind bars.
The motive for the murder was believed to be robbery, Naidu said.
Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Major-General Zolani Xawuka commended the investigating team for ensuring a lengthy sentence against both accused.
HeraldLIVE
Two sentenced for 2018 Humansdorp murder
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
Almost five years after Joey Williams was murdered in Humansdorp, two people have been convicted and sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.
Last week, the Humansdorp Regional Court found Vivian Hendricks, 32, and Keanan Stefaans, 27, guilty of Williams’ July 15 2018 murder.
Williams, 45, was found dead with multiple stabs wounds at the Old Caravan Park in Humansdorp.
Two days later, three suspects were arrested in the vicinity and charged with murder.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said one suspect was released.
On Wednesday, Hendricks and Stefaans were convicted and sentenced to 20 years behind bars.
The motive for the murder was believed to be robbery, Naidu said.
Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Major-General Zolani Xawuka commended the investigating team for ensuring a lengthy sentence against both accused.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
World
News
World