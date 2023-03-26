Police seize drugs worth R300,000 at lodge used as drug lab

Gauteng police discovered a drug lab and seized drugs worth about R300,000 on Friday at a lodge in Midrand.
According to police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi members of the organised crime investigation unit received information on a suspected drug lab at a lodge in Midrand.
“The members swiftly acted and upon arrival at the said place, two rooms were searched leading to the discovery of suspected cocaine rocks, crystal-meth, ecstasy tablets, chemicals and laboratory apparatus.
“It was further established that the lodge manager is the only one with access to the two specific rooms. He was arrested and charged with illegal manufacturing and dealing in drugs,” Nevhuhulwi said.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela applauded officers for removing drugs from the streets.
“We remain resolute in the fight against the scourge of drug abuse and we will continue ensuring that those who deal in drugs are identified and brought to book”, Mawela said.
