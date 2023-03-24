Westering teachers apprehend half-naked man running through schoolyard
Staff at primary school take action, fearing he might be a danger to others
When a half-naked man jumped the fence of a Gqeberha primary school, inadvertently exposing himself to pupils while trying to flee from a fight, the school’s teachers sprang into action to apprehend him.
Initially, the Westering Primary School staff escorted the scantily clad, seemingly intoxicated man from the school premises, but two teachers who were scared he might endanger others later decided to subdue him...
