WATCH | Submerged vehicles caught in flooding in Port St Johns

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 24 March 2023

Residents of flood-prone Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape were left scrambling for safety as heavy rain came bucketing down for most of Thursday.

Videos on social media showed schoolchildren and residents wading through flooded areas on their way home, while several cars were seen trying to make their way through the water. 

