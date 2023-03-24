These are the five municipalities that owe Eskom the most

None of the metropolitan municipalities in the country feature in the top five owing Eskom billions of rand.

Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality in the Free State is the highest-owing municipality with a R7.2bn debt, Eskom told TimesLIVE. Second on the list is Emalahleni local municipality in Mpumalanga, which owes the power utility R7.1bn.

Emfuleni local municipality in Gauteng takes the third spot, owing R5.8bn, followed by another Free State municipality, Matjhabeng on R5.2bn.

With a R3.6bn debt, the Govan Mbeki local municipality in Mpumalanga is fifth on the list.

Despite developing a debt management strategy , Eskom said only a few municipalities had entered into active agreements with it.