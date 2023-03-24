×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Terblanche’s murder trial postponed again due to state advocate’s absence

Premium
By Devon Koen - 24 March 2023

Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday, where his case was postponed to next month.

While it was expected that Terblanche would be served with his indictment and a high court date set, the matter was postponed after state advocate Marius Stander was unavailable to attend court...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read