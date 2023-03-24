Terblanche’s murder trial postponed again due to state advocate’s absence
Premium
By Devon Koen - 24 March 2023
Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday, where his case was postponed to next month.
While it was expected that Terblanche would be served with his indictment and a high court date set, the matter was postponed after state advocate Marius Stander was unavailable to attend court...
Terblanche’s murder trial postponed again due to state advocate’s absence
Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday, where his case was postponed to next month.
While it was expected that Terblanche would be served with his indictment and a high court date set, the matter was postponed after state advocate Marius Stander was unavailable to attend court...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
News