Rhodes to honour SA’s chief justice Zondo at graduation ceremony

In less than a week more than 1,700 Rhodes University graduates will grace the stage for their graduation ceremonies and among those first in line is judge Raymond Mnyamezeli Zondo, who will be conferred as a Doctor of Laws (LLD) (honoris causa).
The degree is a culmination of decades of hard work and devotion to upholding the constitution of SA by the chief justice.
The senate and council of Rhodes University voted to confer the degree in recognition of Zondo’s distinguished judicial career and outstanding service to the public and to society.
Zondo, 62, who is most recently known for chairing the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, said he was honoured to be bestowed with the qualification.
“To have Rhodes University award me the degree of LLD (honoris causa) in recognition of what it believes is ‘my distinguished career’ and ‘outstanding service to the public and society’ is a great privilege.
“Rhodes University is a university of great standing, and I regard it as an honour that it has decided to confer such a degree on me,” Zondo said.
The KwaZulu-Natal native has risen from humble beginnings growing up in Ixopo, where he finished his secondary schooling, before he studied for a BJuris at the University of Zululand where he currently serves as chancellor.
He then obtained his LLB from the University of Natal and went on to acquire three LLM degrees from the University of South Africa.
These are LLM (cum laude) in labour law, LLM in commercial law and LLM with specialisation in patent law.
After his admission as an attorney in 1989 he served on different committees and task teams before being appointed as the first chair of the governing body of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in 1996, from which he resigned upon his appointment as a judge.
During his tenure as a judge he continued to climb the ranks, holding various responsibilities and serving in various ad hoc committees established by the heads of courts.
In September 2012, he was appointed as judge of the Constitutional Court and about five years later was appointed deputy chief justice.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Zondo’s appointment as the sixth chief justice of SA in March last year.
He has also received several accolades honouring his service to law within Southern Africa and has published articles and written chapters in three books.
Rhodes vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela described Zondo as an exemplary and selfless leader.
“His role as the chair of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will always stand as a monument to exemplary leadership, courage, dedication and selfless service to our nation.
“Our nation owes him an inestimable debt of gratitude and appreciation for dedicating his life to public service and the betterment of humanity,” Mabizela said.
Rhodes University graduation will see 1,733 graduands, of which 1,120 are women.
It will start on March 29 with six graduation ceremonies over three days.
The events will be held at the 1820 Settlers’ Monument.
