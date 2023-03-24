×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

QUIZ | Are you 'in charge' or just a news knowledge backbencher? Take our quiz to find out

24 March 2023
Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

How well do you know your South African newsmakers?

Take our weekly test to find out.

How did you do?

80-100: You're the boss and have got this news knowledge thing by the scrotum.

70-80: The haters are gonna hate but they really know who is in charge.

50-60: You make more noise than a tavern at the weekend.

30-40: You think you own the place but you don't even know where they keep the keys.

0-20: You were found sleeping at the back.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected
Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...

Most Read