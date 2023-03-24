NMU honours its top alumni achievers

While most graduates go on to work regular jobs, a handful of Nelson Mandela University alumni have aimed for excellence in their respective fields and were honoured for it at the institutions recent Alumni Achievers Awards ceremony.
NMU honoured a selection of its most successful graduates at a ceremony on Thursday night at the Madibaz Sport Centre, South Campus, were it presented eight awards in three categories for alumni from a wide spectrum of disciplines including sport, law, psychology and academics.
Vice-chancellor, Professor Sibongile Muthwa, said since the inception of the Alumni Achievers Awards in 2010, more than 100 alumni awards had been conferred on graduates.
“Our recipients (have included) academics, legal practitioners, musicians, psychologists, scientists and sports people,” Muthwa said.
“We have a broad age spectrum, which reflects the power of the lifelong connection from which we draw experience and wisdom.
“Their individual stories are powerful testimonies of the life experiences, hard work, mindset and personal values which (have formed) part of their life journey and achievements.”
She said the award recipients were role models to NMU’s current cohort of more than 30,000 students.
Alumni association president Siphile Hlwatika said Professor Cheryl Foxcroft — a former deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching — received a special award in recognition of more than 40 years as an NMU academic, which included the successful navigation of teaching during #FeesMustFall protests and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rising star awards went to education expert, author and influencer Awonke Nqayiya, Cricket SA women’s team manager Sedibu Mohlaba and clinical psychologist Curwyn Mapaling, who participated in the Global Peace Summit in Kenya earlier this year.
Achievers award recipients were educator and veteran musician Willem Bouwer van Rooyen, award-winning clinical psychologist Anele Siswana, top Johannesburg lawyer Ziyanda Ntshona and mathematician Professor Nosisi Feza, who is deputy vice-chancellor: research and postgraduate studies at the University of Venda.
Hlwatika said the alumni association executive committee selected the special award recipient, while rising star and achiever award winners were nominated externally, and then recommended to the committee by an awards panel.
