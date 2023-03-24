×

Man held in Pretorius kidnapping faces two other cases

By Devon Koen - 24 March 2023

The man arrested last week in connection with the kidnapping of Nelson Mandela Bay biokeneticist Riana Pretorius has two pending cases of robbery against him.

Xolisile Rawutini, 40, made his second appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday following his March 16 arrest shortly after Pretorius was abducted outside her place of employment in Newtown Park...

