News

IN PICS | Elephant killed, five injured in crash involving police van

24 March 2023
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
An elephant died in an accident involving two bakkies.
Image: Supplied

An accident in Limpopo this week left five people injured and resulted in the death of an elephant.

The accident happened on R71 road next to Gravelotte on Wednesday night when two vehicles, a white Toyota Hilux and police van, collided with an elephant.

According to ER24, emergency services arrived at the scene just before 8pm to find an elephant lying in the road.

"Two bakkies were found a short distance away, roughly 50m apart. On closer assessment, medics found that four men and a woman had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The police van involved in a multiple-vehicle crash.
Image: Supplied

"The patients were treated and later transported to nearby hospitals, including Mediclinic Tzaneen, for further care. Unfortunately, the elephant succumbed to its injuries."

Limpopo transport and community safety department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene confirmed the incident, revealing that it happened just before 7pm.

"A preliminary report has found that the possible cause may be speeding. No [human] fatalities [were reported] but five people were left injured, including two drivers. The elephant died."

The other bakkie involved in Wednesday's crash.
Image: Supplied

