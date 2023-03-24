An accident in Limpopo this week left five people injured and resulted in the death of an elephant.
The accident happened on R71 road next to Gravelotte on Wednesday night when two vehicles, a white Toyota Hilux and police van, collided with an elephant.
According to ER24, emergency services arrived at the scene just before 8pm to find an elephant lying in the road.
"Two bakkies were found a short distance away, roughly 50m apart. On closer assessment, medics found that four men and a woman had sustained minor to moderate injuries.
IN PICS | Elephant killed, five injured in crash involving police van
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
"The patients were treated and later transported to nearby hospitals, including Mediclinic Tzaneen, for further care. Unfortunately, the elephant succumbed to its injuries."
Limpopo transport and community safety department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene confirmed the incident, revealing that it happened just before 7pm.
"A preliminary report has found that the possible cause may be speeding. No [human] fatalities [were reported] but five people were left injured, including two drivers. The elephant died."
Image: Supplied
