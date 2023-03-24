×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha comedian ready to tickle funny bones in hometown

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 24 March 2023

Bringing laughter and good music to Gqeberha, Mbulelo Msongelwa of Stand Up Mbu, will be sharing interesting takes on issues that affect people, while educating them in a funny yet informative manner.

Msongelwa, also known as “Mbu” has embarked on a journey of the Eastern Cape, bringing stand up comedy to those looking to have their funny bones tickled...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected
Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...

Most Read