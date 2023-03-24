Addo wind farm set to go ahead
Fears vibrating blades of turbines on national park border may disturb infrasound communicators such as elephants
By Guy Rogers - 24 March 2023
The appeal lodged against a controversial wind farm to be built on the boundary of the Addo Elephant National Park has been rejected by environment minister Barbara Creecy.
Wilderness Foundation Africa and the Indalo Private Game Reserves’ Association now have until the end of March to institute court proceedings to challenge the ruling...
