Without the rule of law, SA is vulnerable to chaos, violence, rampant corruption, says Ramaphosa
As the country celebrates more than 25 years of its democracy, has it been able to address the critical issues of land and governance reform as well as governance and transformation of the economy?
This is the question President Cyril Ramnaphosa posed to delegates attending the first day of the national conference on the constitution in Midrand.
The conference took place under the banner: "Reflections and the Road Ahead" on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa asked the conference to reflect on whether the constitution had done enough to deal with: “corruption, crime and national security, and how these issues impact on the exercise and protection of human rights.”
He said: “It is my sincere belief that this gathering of South Africans in all their diversity will identify actionable measures that will materially contribute towards the achievement of our constitutional goals.
“This conference gives us an opportunity to reflect on the road we must traverse to strengthen our constitutional democracy and address the many challenges around the rule of law, accountability and social and economic justice.
“The strengthening and entrenchment of constitutional democracy requires ethical, committed and effective leadership in all spheres of our society, political will and the support of all our citizens.”
The constitution is more than the supreme law of the land, he said.
“It’s a firm and emphatic rejection of the political, social and economic system that came before it,” Ramaphosa said.
He said enforcement of laws through the judiciary is crucial in ensuring the sustainability and viability of the country’s democracy, he said adding that laws bond individuals in society together.
“Without the rule of law, our country is vulnerable to chaos, violence, rampant corruption, violation of human rights, persistent inequality and the collapse of state institutions,” said Ramaphosa.
There is viable state or effective constructive constitutional democracy without the support and participation of citizens.
While a lot has been done in the 25 years, much still needed to be done to correct the injustices of the past, he said, adding that there have had been improvements in the access to the land, education and health care services.
“However, despite numerous achievements, there are still many challenges in the realisation of the vision, values and prescripts of our constitution.
“The persistently high levels of poverty, unemployment, inequality, corruption and violence show that our journey to the promised land is far from over," Ramaphosa said
However, he noted that racism and sexism still feature in private and public institutions in SA.