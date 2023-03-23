Schools have until Friday to register to attend a free classical music event at the Feathermarket Centre.
Star of show will be the centre's famous pipe organ and pupils will be treated to a host of other instruments as well, all played by the top-flight musicians of the Feather Market Organ Society.
The founder of the society, former Nelson Mandela University music department head Prof Albert Troskie, said the concert on March 29 would take the form of a music educational open day for schools.
“The purpose is to introduce pupils to the grand pipe organ in the centre, as well as to other musical instruments, and classical music in general.
“In the past decade, pupils have enjoyed these life-enrichment concerts tremendously.
“In the upcoming event, they will hear organ, piano, solo singing, choir, flute, violin, wind band and steel pans.”
He said the concert would start at 11am on Wednesday and end a little more than an hour later.
“Any school is invited to send about 30 interested pupils from grade six to grade 12, and one or two teachers. Everyone is welcome — but registration is essential.
“Admission is free. No cellphones, food or drinks allowed. Each pupil will be given snacks after the concert, free of charge.”
Troskie said there would be parking for minibuses in the parking lot opposite the old The Herald office, as well as in Military Road.
“Each school may claim R125 to offset fuel costs.”
Kindly register the name of school and number pupils who will be attending by Friday , telephonically or by SMS to 082-726-9595 or 082-308-4494, or by email to a.troskie@telkomsa.net or erika.bothma@mandela.ac.za”
Inquiries can also be directed to Troskie at 082-726-9595.
HeraldLIVE
Register now for free schools classical music feast
Pupils attending concert in Feathermarket Centre hosted by organ society will be treated to magical mix of instruments
Senior Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
Schools have until Friday to register to attend a free classical music event at the Feathermarket Centre.
Star of show will be the centre's famous pipe organ and pupils will be treated to a host of other instruments as well, all played by the top-flight musicians of the Feather Market Organ Society.
The founder of the society, former Nelson Mandela University music department head Prof Albert Troskie, said the concert on March 29 would take the form of a music educational open day for schools.
“The purpose is to introduce pupils to the grand pipe organ in the centre, as well as to other musical instruments, and classical music in general.
“In the past decade, pupils have enjoyed these life-enrichment concerts tremendously.
“In the upcoming event, they will hear organ, piano, solo singing, choir, flute, violin, wind band and steel pans.”
He said the concert would start at 11am on Wednesday and end a little more than an hour later.
“Any school is invited to send about 30 interested pupils from grade six to grade 12, and one or two teachers. Everyone is welcome — but registration is essential.
“Admission is free. No cellphones, food or drinks allowed. Each pupil will be given snacks after the concert, free of charge.”
Troskie said there would be parking for minibuses in the parking lot opposite the old The Herald office, as well as in Military Road.
“Each school may claim R125 to offset fuel costs.”
Kindly register the name of school and number pupils who will be attending by Friday , telephonically or by SMS to 082-726-9595 or 082-308-4494, or by email to a.troskie@telkomsa.net or erika.bothma@mandela.ac.za”
Inquiries can also be directed to Troskie at 082-726-9595.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News