A suspected drunk driver who allegedly thought he could soften his sentence with a bribe was arrested by Mossel Bay police on Tuesday.
Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said police noticed a vehicle driving suspiciously in Bland Street at about 2.55am.
“As members approached him, the driver [allegedly] made a financial offer to the members in an effort to evade arrest.
“The members promptly responded and arrested the man.
“Police also confiscated a substantial amount of cash found in his possession,” he said.
The 36-year-old man is set to appear in the Mossel Bay magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of driving while under the influence of liquor, as well as attempted bribery.
In an unrelated incident, at about 2pm on Tuesday, Groot Brakrivier police conducted a raid at an unlicensed liquor outlet at Wolwedans, Groot Brakrivier.
“Police confiscated 23 crates of a variety of beer brands and arrested the owner on a charge of selling liquor without a licence.
“The 38-year-old suspect will appear in court once charged,” Spies said.
Garden Route district commissioner, Major General Norman Modishana, commended police for their vigilance.
“These arrests are all in line with concerted efforts by police to eradicate drug and alcohol abuse in rural communities, as well as to rid society of corrupt elements,” Modishana said.
HeraldLIVE
‘Boozy bribe’ lands Mossel Bay driver in hot water
Image: 123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks
HeraldLIVE
