Farm workers toiling in sugar cane fields in Esenembe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday made a grim discovery when they came across the body of an 80-year-old woman.
One Stop Security received information which prompted the company to dispatch a team.
Upon arrival, response officers met the owner of the property near the field who said that the body had been discovered lying prone (face down) in the cane field.
A blue overall jacket was found near the scene.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident.
TimesLIVE
Body of 80-year-old woman discovered in sugar cane field
Image: Supplied
Farm workers toiling in sugar cane fields in Esenembe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday made a grim discovery when they came across the body of an 80-year-old woman.
One Stop Security received information which prompted the company to dispatch a team.
Upon arrival, response officers met the owner of the property near the field who said that the body had been discovered lying prone (face down) in the cane field.
A blue overall jacket was found near the scene.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News