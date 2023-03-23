×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Body of 80-year-old woman discovered in sugar cane field

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 23 March 2023
The scene where the body of an 80-year-old woman was found.
The scene where the body of an 80-year-old woman was found.
Image: Supplied

Farm workers toiling in sugar cane fields in Esenembe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday made a grim discovery when they came across the body of an 80-year-old woman.

One Stop Security received information which prompted the company to dispatch a team.

Upon arrival, response officers  met the owner of the property near the field who said  that the body had  been discovered lying prone (face down) in the cane field.

A blue overall jacket was found near the scene.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
What tomorrow’s leaders think of Human Rights Day

Most Read