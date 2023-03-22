×

News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at conference on constitution

By TimesLIVE - 22 March 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at the National Conference on the Constitution on Wednesday.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola will make opening remarks at the event, which will take place over a three-day period. 

The conference, subtitled “Reflections and The Road Ahead”, will kick off at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, under the theme “rule of law, accountability, social and economic justice”.

According to the Presidency, the conference will “give the nation an opportunity to reflect and engage in dialogue on the past 25 years of the constitution, nation building, gender equality, youth economic empowerment, service delivery and social stability, with the objective of charting a way forward that builds on the gains of democracy.”

