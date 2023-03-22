×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Suspended Jeffreys Bay pupils to appear before disciplinary committee

Boys accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old on school trip

Premium
22 March 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Three pupils from a Jeffreys Bay school are expected to plead their case on Wednesday after they were suspended amid accusations that they sexually assaulted a fellow pupil on a school camp in February. 

The boys, aged between 12 and 13, were officially suspended from Jeffreys Bay Primary School last week, according to provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
What tomorrow’s leaders think of Human Rights Day

Most Read