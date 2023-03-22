Suspended Jeffreys Bay pupils to appear before disciplinary committee
Boys accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old on school trip
Three pupils from a Jeffreys Bay school are expected to plead their case on Wednesday after they were suspended amid accusations that they sexually assaulted a fellow pupil on a school camp in February.
The boys, aged between 12 and 13, were officially suspended from Jeffreys Bay Primary School last week, according to provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima...
