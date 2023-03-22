×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Seniors ‘stand up and stand together’

Rights of the elderly in spotlight at Human Rights Day event in northern areas

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 22 March 2023

The rights of senior citizens were front and centre at a Human Rights Day event held at Strelitzia Primary School in Bethelsdorp Extension 31 on Tuesday. 

Not only were there several speakers at the event organised by  non-profit organisation the Rising Stars Senior Citizens Club, but the seniors also proved they could mobilise for their rights. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
What tomorrow’s leaders think of Human Rights Day

Most Read