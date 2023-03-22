No arrests, despite chilling threats made against Nelson Mandela Bay councillor
By Andisa Bonani - 22 March 2023
A slashed tyre, a knife stabbed into the driver’s seat of a car, and a brick thrown onto the roof of her vehicle — these are some of the tactics used to threaten DA Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander.
Stander, who operates in crime-plagued Central, which is part of Ward 5, has been at the forefront of the evictions in abandoned buildings that were occupied by vagrants, criminals and sometimes gang members...
