Legal battle looms over invaded Jeffreys Bay land
Kouga Municipality going to court to halt illegal construction on critical conservation area
By Guy Rogers - 22 March 2023
Nature conservation groups are up in arms about the critical conservation land Wayne Petersen and his family have invaded near Jeffreys Bay.
The Kouga Municipality, meanwhile, is going to court to halt the construction he has already begun on the prime piece of land...
