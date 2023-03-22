J-Bay man expected to apply for bail after club rugby brawl
The man arrested in connection with a violent brawl after a club rugby game in Jeffreys Bay is expected to apply for bail on Friday.
Denro Hammond, 32, made a brief appearance on Wednesday in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court, where the matter was postponed for a formal bail application...
J-Bay man expected to apply for bail after club rugby brawl
News reporter
The man arrested in connection with a violent brawl after a club rugby game in Jeffreys Bay is expected to apply for bail on Friday.
Denro Hammond, 32, made a brief appearance on Wednesday in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court, where the matter was postponed for a formal bail application...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
Politics
News