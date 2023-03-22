×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

J-Bay man expected to apply for bail after club rugby brawl

22 March 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

The man arrested in connection with a violent brawl after a club rugby game in Jeffreys Bay is expected to apply for bail on Friday.

Denro Hammond, 32, made a brief appearance on Wednesday in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court, where the matter was postponed for a formal bail application...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
What tomorrow’s leaders think of Human Rights Day

Most Read