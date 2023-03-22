It’s a long shot as football-crazy Nelson Mandela Bay pupils gun for Guinness World Record
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 22 March 2023
A Gqeberha high school is going for goal with a new Guinness World Record attempt for the longest uninterrupted five-a-side soccer match.
The team of 16 players from Theodor Herzl High School in Walmer has been training tirelessly since September with the intention of playing uninterrupted for 77 hours from this coming Sunday to Wednesday next week...
