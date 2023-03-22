Hawks intensify ghost employee probe as former senior Free State municipality staff in court for contractor scandal

The Hawks are investigating more cases of ghost employees in Dihlabeng municipality, Free State, after it lost R290,000 paying a contract worker that never came to work for two years while colluding with two senior officials.

After a year of investigations, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, arrested former municipality economic development director Nkosi Mondi, 54, former corporate services director Seipati Mabula, 50, and Rerang Nchabane, 34, who is accused of receiving a salary without working for the municipality.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo told TimesLIVE investigations into the case started last year after an audit report flagged concerns about the attendance of a contract worker.

“It is alleged that the former director of local economic development, who was the supervisor of the ghost employee, allegedly instructed his subordinate to create an attendance register for the ghost employee as if he was reporting on duty.

“It is further alleged that the director of corporate services, who was acting municipal manager, was present when her colleague instructed his subordinate to create the attendance register” he said.

Singo said Mabula had signed the ghost employee's contract, adding the police were probing more cases in the municipality.

The accused, charged with fraud and theft, were granted R5,000 bail each by the Bethlehem magistrate’s court last week. They are expected to return to court on April 17.