News

Gqeberha barista roasts international competition

By Tremaine van Aardt - 22 March 2023

A Gqeberha resident put a group of international roastmasters through the grind when he flew out to the continent of coffee and bagged an international coffee roasting contest in El Salvador.

Shaun Aupiais claimed the coveted title at the Producer and Roaster Forum’s El Salvador international coffee roasting championship, hosted and organised by Perfect Daily Grind, in San Salvador at the weekend...

