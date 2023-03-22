Fraud-accused accountant to apply for bail on Friday
A Gqeberha business owner, accused of stealing more than R11m from the Despatch SuperSPAR will apply for bail on Friday.
Jonathan Simon Blow, 51, appeared briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court on Wednesday, following his arrest last week...
