Entertainment extravaganza at Savoy ahead of World Theatre Day
The Port Elizabeth Gilbert and Sullivan Society (PEG&S) is celebrating World Theatre Day with open days at the Savoy Theatre, where the magic of theatre and live performance will be shared.
For the third time, the two-day theatre extravaganza will showcase all aspects of theatre through workshops, discussions and demonstrations, culminating in the annual Making an Impact concerts...
Entertainment extravaganza at Savoy ahead of World Theatre Day
Court reporter
The Port Elizabeth Gilbert and Sullivan Society (PEG&S) is celebrating World Theatre Day with open days at the Savoy Theatre, where the magic of theatre and live performance will be shared.
For the third time, the two-day theatre extravaganza will showcase all aspects of theatre through workshops, discussions and demonstrations, culminating in the annual Making an Impact concerts...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News