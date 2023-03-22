EFF MP happy with the shutdown that wasn’t

Most manufacturers who had planned normal operations on Monday were able to work at required production levels in Nelson Mandela Bay, while those in the services and retail sectors were able to operate without major disruptions.
This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen.
The EFF had planned to fill the streets on Monday for a national shutdown, but a heavy law enforcement presence was visible throughout the Bay as police and security officials kept an eye out for potential incidents.
“There were some manufacturers that were impacted by higher-than-normal absenteeism levels, which in certain instances resulted in adjusted production or rescheduling of shifts,” Van Huyssteen said.
“Certain manufacturers in turn opted to produce over the weekend, and then to close on Monday and Tuesday.
“We welcome the proactive initiatives of the authorities to ensure that strong policing and security were in place around Nelson Mandela Bay,” Van Huyssteen said.
At Greenacres Shopping Centre, police were deployed at every entrance, while Walmer Park and Cleary Park also received attention from Public Order Policing units.
At Baywest, the Sherwood Neighbourhood Watch was out in force.
Throughout the city, police and metro police vehicles were seen driving around, while private security firms had vehicles parked throughout suburbs.
Earlier, Mayor Retief Odendaal had said it was business as usual in the city.
The shutdown was largely peaceful, with just one large group of about 400 gathering outside the Boardwalk Mall for about four hours.
A phalanx of police lined the sidewalk preventing protesters from entering.
Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Major-General Nomthetheleli Mene said she was happy with the work conducted by police ahead of the shutdown.
Nene said more than 6,000 tyres had been confiscated around Nelson Mandela Bay since Thursday.
EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini said the party was happy with the showing.
She said the reduction of load-shedding to stage 1 ahead of the protest had proved their shutdown was a success.
HeraldLIVE
EFF MP happy with the shutdown that wasn’t
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
