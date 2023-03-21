Members of the EFF took to the streets in Cape Town on Monday during the party's national shutdown to protest against load-shedding and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Speaking to a police officer, EFF Western Cape chairperson Banzi Dambuza alleged police handled them “brutally” in the early hours of Monday when their protest began.
Hundreds of protesters marched to parliament, where speeches were held.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Cape Town shutdown protesters allege police were 'brutal', camp outside parliament
TimesLIVE
