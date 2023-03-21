×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Cape Town shutdown protesters allege police were 'brutal', camp outside parliament

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 21 March 2023

Members of the EFF took to the streets in Cape Town on Monday during the party's national shutdown to protest against load-shedding and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to a police officer, EFF Western Cape chairperson Banzi Dambuza alleged police handled them “brutally” in the early hours of Monday when their protest began.

Hundreds of protesters marched to parliament, where speeches were held.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
What tomorrow’s leaders think of Human Rights Day

Most Read