News

R1m perlemoen haul confiscated in Seaview area

By Devon Koen - 21 March 2023
Perlemoen worth R1m was confiscated in the Seaview area on Tuesday morning
Image: Supplied

A joint operation between Gqeberha Public Order Policing and the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries resulted in the confiscation of perlemoen worth R1m on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the joint operations team received information about divers extracting perlemoen in the Seaview area.

At about 4am, the area and surrounding bushes were patrolled and searched.

“While searching the dense bushes, the team succeeded in confiscating 35 bags containing 3,413 shucked units and 47 units of shelled [perlemoen] with an estimated street value of R1,008,000,” Naidu said.

Three bags with diving equipment valued at about R7,000 were also found in the bushes.

No arrests were made and a docket has been opened for further investigation, Naidu said.

