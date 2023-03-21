×

News

Investigation into abduction of Riana Pretorius continues

21 March 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

As the investigation into the mysterious abduction of 26-year-old Bay biokineticist Riana Pretorius heads towards the one week mark, few new leads have come to light.

Pretorius was seen on CCTV footage being pushed into a white Toyota Corolla by at least three armed men as she arrived for work at the Newton Medical Centre in Pickering Street just before 8am on Thursday...

