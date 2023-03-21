Investigation into abduction of Riana Pretorius continues
As the investigation into the mysterious abduction of 26-year-old Bay biokineticist Riana Pretorius heads towards the one week mark, few new leads have come to light.
Pretorius was seen on CCTV footage being pushed into a white Toyota Corolla by at least three armed men as she arrived for work at the Newton Medical Centre in Pickering Street just before 8am on Thursday...
Investigation into abduction of Riana Pretorius continues
Court reporter
As the investigation into the mysterious abduction of 26-year-old Bay biokineticist Riana Pretorius heads towards the one week mark, few new leads have come to light.
Pretorius was seen on CCTV footage being pushed into a white Toyota Corolla by at least three armed men as she arrived for work at the Newton Medical Centre in Pickering Street just before 8am on Thursday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
Politics