Just days before a Gqeberha man was meant to appear in court again for his alleged involvement in a double murder, he was rearrested, this time on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 32-year-old man was out on bail for a double murder when he was arrested on the firearm charge at 9.20pm on Monday.
Naidu said police stopped the man at the corners of Sidwell and De Wet Streets in Sidwell, and upon searching him found a 9mm pistol with ammunition.
The firearm will be sent to ballistics for testing. Ownership has yet to be established.
“This morning, [Tuesday] while detectives were profiling the suspect, they realised he is one of three suspects charged for the alleged murder of two teenagers In December,” Naidu said.
“The body of one teenager was found lying in a yard in Bloekom Street while the other was found at the he corners of Bloekom and Swarthout streets.”
She said both had sustained multiple stab wounds.
“The arrested suspect is out on bail for the murders and his next court appearance is on March 23.
“He will appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Wednesday on the illegal possession of firearm and ammunition case.”
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata commended the police for their efforts.
“Since the start of these special operations (on Friday) our members have confiscated four firearms and ammunition, with arrests across the metro,” Ncata said.
Double murder accused rearrested on firearm charge
Image: 123RF
